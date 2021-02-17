Another frigid night

Temperatures will fall quickly back into the single digits and low teens by Thursday morning. With the extra humidity in the air from our latest heavy snow dense freezing fog will be likely for most of the overnight hours and through mid morning Thursday. This will create reduced visibility and add to our slick conditions. Highs will climb back into the mid 20s for Thursday afternoon along with light winds. Highs rebound into the mid 40s for Friday with an even better day for Saturday. A one day cold front will hit on Sunday but will be out of the area my Monday.