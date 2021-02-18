Amarillo’s severe weather concerns families for loved ones with dementia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe weather in Amarillo concerns families about their loved ones with dementia.
For many people living with dementia, it can be common for them to wander.
“They wonder because they’re lost and they don’t know where home is, so they aren’t going to turn around a lot of the time and go back inside. They’re just completely in a state of confusion many times, this isn’t the case always but it can be, so it can be life threatening,” said Kim May, owner of Home Care Assistance.
A home care liaison at Caprock Home Health Services says it’s important that people with dementia stick to a daily routine, but with the recent power outages, she says there’s a chance it could affect behavior causing someone to wander.
“It’s terrifying for families and so for this weather we’re having, its very concerning and we have had families contact us because they were concerned that their parent might wonder out in the night in the snow and of course not survive,” said May.
May says one client’s family asked if one of her staff could stay the night at their house Tuesday in fear of a family member with dementia leaving.
She recommends other families reach out as well if they’re nervous about their loved ones, even if it’s not a home care professional checking on the situation.
“A lot of people think its not the police’s job, they’re here to protect and fight crime but it’s something that we do, it’s something that our officers are willing to do and they’ll go out and make sure, if not call you back they’ll make sure somebody gives you a call back to let you know that that person is okay or what happened with the situation,” said Jeb Hilton, PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
There are also other ways to know they are alright.
“There are shoes with tracking devices, alarm systems that they can put on the home that will also they’ll know when they’re coming and going, at least set a signal off, their are floor alarms in case they get out of the bed, they can step on those and alert the family or the care giver that might be sleeping at the home with them,” said May.
