We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the I-40 corridor of the panhandle tonight. An additional 4-8? for the central panhandle and the east and southeast panhandle is expected through the overnight hours. Roads are already filling back in with snow making for some slick travel and with our winds some areas are seeing reduced visibility. TxDot is strongly discouraging travel in the east panhandle for the remainder of the night due to deteriorating road conditions. Temps have been staying in the single digits and low teens and are quickly falling into the single digits along with wind chills at or below 0°. An exception is eastern New Mexico where temps climbed back into the 30s. Lows will drop close to 0° overnight with a return to the upper teens for Wednesday but the skies will remain cloudy. It looks like we will stay below freezing until Friday when temps climb back into the 40s with 50s and 60s likely by Saturday.