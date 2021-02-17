Amarillo and Canyon City leaders stress energy conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle and several community partners have joined together to encourage their fellow community members to conserve energy due to the extreme weather conditions.
On Tuesday, leaders from the City of Amarillo, City of Canyon, Potter County, Randall County, Amarillo Independent School District (AISD), Bushland ISD, Canyon ISD, Highland Park ISD, River Road ISD, Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy joined a ZOOM call to discuss on the current demands for the Panhandle power grid.
Both Atmos and Xcel reported the demand on the natural gas resources that are impacting plant fuel sources.
All partners are committed to reducing the operations and conserving energy to every extent possible.
The partner organizations are also joining together to request community members to join them to conserve power by:
- Turning down thermostats to at least 68 degrees
- Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible
- Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees.
- Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights not in use.
- Reduce shower time and avoid baths
- Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher for the next few days.
- When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.
- Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.
- Avoid using your natural gas fireplace, if possible.
- If you have a pool, do not use your pool heater. Instead, run your
- pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.
An Amarillo spokesperson said there was some misinformation posted by someone online in regards to Atmos reserves.
Mayor Nelson said Atmos is dealing with supply issues but at this time, gas is not being shut off in Southwest Amarillo or anywhere else.
“As for gas is concerned at this point it looks like we’re going to be okay, but it’s a very fluid situation. So, we’re asking folks to follow the recommendations Atmos has given us for conserving gas,” said Mayor Nelson.
“One thing everybody knows about the Panhandle is that in times of difficulty, we come together,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We’re in the midst of an historic weather event that is testing our resolve and resources, and I have no doubt that we’ll join together again to take care of each other.”
Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders echoed Mayor Nelson’s comments also commented.
“We’ve faced difficulty before. We’ve been tested before,” Hinders said. “There’s no place I’d rather be during a time like this than in the Panhandle of Texas.”
Mayor Nelson said that Atmos is looking hour by hour at what their supply will be, and they believe they have the supply that the Panhandle needs.
She says that Amarillo city will likely be closed for the rest of the week, that includes the vaccine clinic, all in an effort to conserve energy.
