More snow, still cold!

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the southeastern 2/3 of the panhandle until 3 AM tonight. An additional 2-4″ for the central panhandle and up to 3-5″ extra for the east and southeast panhandle through the overnight hours. Roads are already filling back in with snow making for some slick travel and with our winds some areas are seeing reduced visibility. Temps have been staying in the single digits and low teens today along with wind chills at or below 0°. An exception is eastern New Mexico where temps have climbed back into the 30s. Lows will drop close to 0° overnight with a return to the upper teens for Wednesday but the skies will remain cloudy. It looks like we will stay below freezing until Friday when temps climb back into the 40s with 50s and 60s likely by Saturday.