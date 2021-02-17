Looking forward to sunshine

Tuesday’s snow event is officially in our rear-view mirror, however it didn’t leave without dropping a few more inches of dry, powdery snow first. Our official measurement in Amarillo was 7.4″, yielding .25″ of moisture. As we head into Wednesday, expect temperatures to only warm slightly due to lingering cloud cover paired with snowpack on the ground, only reaching the low 20s at best. One bright side, is how calm the winds will be, staying out of the north at roughly 0-10 mph all day long. Looking ahead, besides the chances for some freezing fog tonight, the forecast remains, warmer, drier and sunnier.