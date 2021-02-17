Guymon Fire Department responding to rescues at frozen lakes

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department is continuing to respond to calls of people testing the waters on iced over lakes.
Their Ice Rescue Team has been training all week for emergencies like this.
During a training session today, they even saved a dog that fell through the ice.
Their message to the community: It’s just not worth the risk.
“Just because it looks like hardened ice, there’s several places on the lake here and probably ponds and probably other city and community lakes around that the ice is not as stable as it looks,” said Guymon Fire Chief Grant Wadley. “And people have the potential to fall through without notice.
Chief Wadley says it doesn’t take long for your body to feel the effects of this weather, especially when submerged underwater.
