Doppler Dave Expects One More Day of Arctic Cold

After the heavy round of snow last night, skies are clearing today. Cold Arctic air is still in control, however, and temperatures are remaining in the teens and 20s on top of the blanket of snow - even with sunshine. Tonight will be quite frigid once again with lows dipping to between 0 and 5 degrees. One more cold day is expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 20s, but winds should remain light. The Arctic air is expected to retreat from our area beginning Friday with temperatures warming into the 40s by Friday afternoon.