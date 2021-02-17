Cold temperatures impact those who end-up stuck on side of road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As expected, people are calling 9-1-1 stuck on the side of the road during this winter storm.
Over the last few days, many people in our area have been in the situation where their car is stuck on the side of the road, waiting for help to arrive.
Although they aren’t outside dealing with these severe weather elements directly, experts say in these conditions, temperatures have the ability to hit zero degrees inside a car.
“The longer you’re in a cold environment, the more you lose heat and you become susceptible to those dangers,” said ‘Doppler’ Dave Oliver, chief meteorologist at NewsChannel10.
“If you go and you don’t have the stuff in your car to stay warm and you run out of gas, and temperatures are deadly if you’re not prepared out in this stuff,” said Jennifer Stull, lieutenant over the service division of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
90 percent of the Randall County Sheriff’s 9-1-1 calls during the storm have dealt with traffic assistance.
Stull says deputies have been able to respond to these victims quickly, at most taking 15 minutes.
She believes the icy road conditions have led to more people losing control of their vehicle.
“A lot of time it’s out-of-towners that don’t know where they’re at, they’re not familiar with the area. maybe they’re down the wrong road and i mean we have a lot of county roads, and a lot of people don’t know how to drive in it, they think that since they have a four wheel drive that it means they can go wherever they want and those don’t work in the ice,” said Stull.
Dave says one thing being in your car does is prevent the wind chill, so it’s important that you stay in your car while waiting for help.
“Stay put in your car and not go walking out in the elements trying to find help, that’s when you’re vulnerable to hypothermia, frostbite, and people can lose their lives pretty quickly, so you’re doing the right thing inside your vehicle,” said Oliver.
Dave believes people will have to wait until Friday for temperatures to reach above freezing, so it’s important they prepare for the worst.
“Don’t leave to go anywhere unless you have a lot of layers on, have a heavy coat and you have extra blankets in your car, until we get out of this. I wouldn’t go anywhere, I wouldn’t leave your house without an extra safety kit,” said Oliver.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.