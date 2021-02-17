Clovis Community College 1 of 7 in program to train students to be future of work

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Achieving the Dream announced the first cohort of colleges in its new Building Resiliency in Rural Communities for the Future of Work initiative.
This aims to increase student success by strengthening rural colleges’ capacity to prepare students for careers in today’s economy.
This is funded by the Cognizant U.S. Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Community Focus Fund at the Chicago Community Foundation, Walmart.org, and Ascendium Education Group.
Clovis Community College is one of the seven colleges selected from across the country as part of this prestigious cohort.
“Rural community colleges have long served as drivers of their communities’ economic and civic vitality, playing a critical role in ensuring social and economic mobility,” said ATD president and CEO Dr. Karen A. Stout. “As Achieving the Dream works to support our colleges in fostering diverse and equitable campuses, we are mindful of the importance of building a network that reflects the diversity of institutions across our country. This initiative adds to ATD’s experience working with other rural colleges in our network as well as the nation’s tribal colleges and universities, offering new learning opportunities around the role of rural community colleges as workforce and economic development engines.”
The seven colleges that have joined this initial cohort, and the ATD Network, include:
· Berkshire Community College – Pittsfield, MA
· Clovis Community College – Clovis, NM
· Columbia-Greene Community College – Hudson, NY
· Halifax Community College – Weldon, NC
· Louisiana State University-Eunice – Eunice, LA
· Northwest Mississippi Community College – Senatobia, MS
· Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College – Cumberland, KY
“Clovis Community College is thrilled to be selected to join the Achieving the Dream initiative,” CCC President Dr. Charles Nwankwo said. “We are so honored to have been selected and look forward to this journey to ignite the future of education for CCC and its surrounding communities. This endeavor has the potential to open doors and job opportunities for our students who are preparing to enter into the workforce.”
“Achieving the Dream is thrilled to work with these colleges to build a deeper understanding across higher education — and among policy and funding communities for how rural colleges and their partners can promote the economic mobility of students, particularly as part of our equity work,” said Dr. Monica Parrish Trent, ATD’s Vice President for Network Engagement.
Funders of this important initiative are also looking forward to supporting these colleges as they begin their work.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.