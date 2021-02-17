City of Amarillo facilities closed to reduce power use

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities and non-essential services will remain closed in order to reduce power use.
The following facilities will remain closed until further notice:
- The COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center
- The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center remains closed
- Amarillo City Hall
- The Charles E. Warford Activity Center
- Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will be closed to the public. Any scheduled appointments will be rescheduled. AAMW field officers will be responding to all calls.
- All Amarillo public libraries will be closed.
- The Simms Municipal Building will be closed.
- There will be no Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card released.
All Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department operations will continue as normal. Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is currently operating as normal.
Amarillo City Transit will be operating. Routes may be changed or delayed due to weather conditions. Please use the OneRide app to monitor possible delays or call (806) 378-3095.
