Minor battling COVID-19 in pediatric ICU, Amarillo doctors urge continued caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A minor is requiring the assistance of a ventilator as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of an Amarillo hospital.
In a news conference today, chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Hospital System Dr. Brian Weis used the case to express the need for continued vigilance in the fight against the virus.
“This is a young person...otherwise healthy that has gotten sick enough to require to be put on a ventilator...it can affect anyone,” said Dr. Weis. “We need to be very careful.”
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the region have continued to decrease.
As of today, the City of Amarillo said the city is no longer considered to be in Level Red due to a reduction in hospitalizations, adult bed and ventilator utilization.
“It doesn’t change where we are with the governor’s orders,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We’re still under orders to wear a face mask when we’re indoors and not in our homes with our families.”
Case numbers at area hospitals are some of the lowest they’ve seen in months.
BSA is caring for 35 patients with COVID-19, and 16 of those patients are in the ICU.
There are 25 COVID-19 patients at NWTHS, and 12 of those patients are in the ICU.
“Fortunately, we are keeping numbers where we can stay in the primary ICU at this time,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA.
