AT&T waives charges for customers effected by winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T is extending the relief to AT&T Wireless and AT&T prepaid customers that were impacted by the winter storm.
The waiving data overage charges are for customers in 2416 zip codes across Texas from February 17 through February 21.
To make that possible, AT&T will automatically waive overage charges for AT&T Wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes.
Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during this time, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.
