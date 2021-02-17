Amarillo plumbers experience pipes freezing at record rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo plumbers are seeing pipes freeze at record rates and are facing high call volumes of people needing assistance.
Amarillo plumbers say the power outages the city is experiencing are only going to make the problem worse since the most important thing to do right now is keep everything heated.
Since the call volume for plumbing services has been up, Amarillo plumbers say it has been difficult to get to customers at their normal response times since many people have been having freezing pipe issues from the low temperatures.
“This is just really throwing me for a loop because I’ve never seen anything like this. A lot of the companies out here, we’re just overwhelmed with just trying to get to where we need to get. In all honesty, the calls that we’re doing now are the leaks that are happening now that are pressing issues,” said BJ Tijerina, owner of Route 66 Plumber in Amarillo.
“All the other plumbers are all in the same boat. So, I know the public is frustrated, I see posts on Facebook and stuff, you know, they can’t get anybody to come out and help them but it’s just, it’s not that we don’t care, it’s just that we’ve got more than we can handle. So, stuff is freezing really quick, so, now with the power outages that people are experiencing, that’s going to make everything worse because of the people trying to keep their stuff heated,” said Joe Francis, owner of Joe the Plumber in Amarillo.
Amarillo plumbers say the best thing you can do is leave your hot water running on a steady stream, leave your heat on, open cabinets, use faucet covers or shut your water off and wait for it to thaw, then have someone check it out to help avoid property damage from the thawing.
Plumbers are expecting a lot of leaks to happen and say it is only a matter of time the thawing of pipes will cause property damage.
“It will, I’m not going to say if, it’s when it starts thawing that there’s going to be a lot of issues with lines breaking in walls, lines busting underneath the houses,” said Tijerina.
“The bad part is that this is kind of the calm before the storm because when it thaws, it’s when everybody that’s had busted pipes is when it’s going to break loose and flood houses and flood underneath houses and stuff like that,” said Francis.
If you have a water well, plumbers suggest either throw blankets over it and provide heaters if you have a shelter around the well.
Francis recommends if you have a water well that is frozen, you should shut off the power to the well completely or have the city shut the meter off and wait for it to thaw before turning it back on.
After freezing pipes thaw, then leaks come, so make sure someone comes to look at it before making any decisions.
