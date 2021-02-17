Amarillo ISD will be closed for the week to help conserve energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to gas supplies being at risk and taking steps to help conserve energy, Amarillo ISD will be closed for the rest of the week.
Utility providers have asked to keep schools closed for the remainder of the week.
“As the city’s largest employer and with 55 campuses and 30,000+ students, we really can make a difference in this situation, so we will keep our buildings closed as requested and cancel school for the remainder of the week,” said on Amarillo ISD post.
