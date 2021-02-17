Amarillo area moves to coronavirus Level Orange

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area has moved to coronavirus Level Orange.
Level Orange means the local hospital capacity is limited.
The criteria for Level Orange is the adult bed utilization at 60-79 percent, ICU utilization less than 60-79 percent, ventilator utilization at less than 30-49 percent and the five day case average at 50-79 new cases per day.
The recommendations in Level Red are:
- Practice strict social distancing
- Use masks when in public settings
- Practice enhanced hygiene and cleaning routines
- Limit social gatherings to small groups
- Limit non-essential travel community wide
- Limit personal travel outside of the community
