Amarillo area moves to coronavirus Level Orange

By Kaitlin Johnson | February 17, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:03 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area has moved to coronavirus Level Orange.

Amarillo has been in Level Red since October due to the high hospitalization rate.

Level Orange means the local hospital capacity is limited.

The criteria for Level Orange is the adult bed utilization at 60-79 percent, ICU utilization less than 60-79 percent, ventilator utilization at less than 30-49 percent and the five day case average at 50-79 new cases per day.

The recommendations in Level Red are:

  • Practice strict social distancing
  • Use masks when in public settings
  • Practice enhanced hygiene and cleaning routines
  • Limit social gatherings to small groups
  • Limit non-essential travel community wide
  • Limit personal travel outside of the community

