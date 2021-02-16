Xcel Energy declares energy emergency, initiates controlled outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy, area co-ops and municipals declared an energy emergency this morning and are now initiating controlled outages.
The company said this is due to persistent deficiencies in natural gas supplies that fuel power plants in the central United States, including power plants in Texas and New Mexico.
To maintain reliability and protect the regional grid, Xcel said they have been forced to interrupt power to pre-selected electric circuits for up to one hour at a time until system conditions improve.
These interruptions began at 6:45 a.m. this morning.
“Natural gas production is off because of the extreme cold, and supplies are freezing up in the wellfields, limiting the amount of gas that can be delivered over pipelines to power plants across the region and beyond. This is occurring across multiple states, including all of Texas,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy.
Xcel said there is no need to report an outage during a controlled event. If customers experience an interruption of more than one hour, they are asked to call 1-800-895-1999 or report online.
