Valentine’s day flowers take journey through severe weather to get inside stores

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe weather impacted how flowers got into grocery stores this Valentine’s day.
Over the Valentine’s day weekend, hundreds of people walked into their local grocery store and went to the floral section and picked out flowers they thought their significant other would love
What they might not of realized walking out is that a grocery store like united’s main distributed delivered these roses and over 22 thousand more to their 95 locations in just weeks before Valentine’s day.
These flowers are flown from South America to Florida, and then driven to Lubbock and shipped out to our United stores in Amarillo.
“Nobody really sees, it’s like a watch, you don’t really understand the inside workings of it, but it takes everything to make it click,” said Lee Stinsman, floral manager at a local United.
That process has to be at a quicker pace for Valentine’s day.
“Valentine’s day is the super bowl of floral. We probably handled four times our normal volume in flowers than we do on any other given week so a lot of hands touched that product to get it to that store, so any user can take it home to their sweet heart,” said Cash Eagan, vice president of Llano Logistics.
Added to it being one of the busiest weeks of the year for the distributor, they were even more pressed for time with their shipment three days late.
The weather also had an impact.
“They were delivering with close to zero degree temperatures, with wind chills that were just out of the world but they made it happen, and because they made it happen. It serves the community that our stores are in,” said Eagan.
All thousands of the flowers came in on time to be displayed.
The weather also affected the number of them that were bought.
Normally most of United’s floral business comes on Valentine’s day.
Stinsman says it was slower this year due to the cold weather.
“We did a lot of business and did well, but Sunday was just slow, we were here and people still came in, you know those guys who woke up and said oh its valentine’s day,” said Stinsman.
Stinsman says it was an unusual year with most business coming in before the actual holiday.
