United Family adjusts store hours due to winter weather conditions
By KCBD Staff | February 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 12:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) On Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, The United Family of stores in Texas will close grocery store operations at 9 p.m., with the exception of 24-hour locations. All United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street stores in Texas will close at 9 p.m. The 24-hour stores will remain open around the clock to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.

Market Street stores in the DFW Metroplex will open at 7 a.m., rather than 6.a.m. on Wednesday. All other United, Market Street and Amigos stores will open at their normally scheduled times on Wednesday, February 17.

United Express fuel centers will also close store operations at 9 p.m., while fuel pumps remain open 24 hours. New Mexico stores will resume normal hours of operation today.

Rolling power blackouts may temporarily modify individual store hours. For more information, visit banner websites linked here or follow store pages on social media.

Texas – United Supermarkets, Amigos, Market Street (except DFW stores)

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – 9 p.m. closing

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 6 a.m. opening; 9 p.m. closing

DFW Metroplex Market Street stores

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – 9 p.m. closing

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 7 a.m. opening; 9 p.m. closing

24-hour stores will not change their hours

