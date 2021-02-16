United Family adjusts store hours due to winter weather conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) On Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, The United Family of stores in Texas will close grocery store operations at 9 p.m., with the exception of 24-hour locations. All United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street stores in Texas will close at 9 p.m. The 24-hour stores will remain open around the clock to serve guests with grocery and pharmacy needs.