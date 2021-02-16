State health officials reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | February 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 6:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows four new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 180,761.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,538.

As of today, there are 286 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

121,606 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 7,286 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,843

Quay County: 413

Roosevelt County: 1,817

Union County: 213

There have been 130 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 63

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

There are 48,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,664

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,701

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,730

Randall County: 16,055

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 48,144 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,552

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,779

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 15,751

Randall County: 15,079

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,232 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 63

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 48

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 393

Randall County: 268

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 3,914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 399

Cimarron County: 123

Texas County: 3,392

There have been 3,756 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 377

Cimarron: 117

Texas County: 3,262

There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 22

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.