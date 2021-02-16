Safe ways to stay warm with extended power outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas residents that are without power are enduring some serious conditions as a result of prolonged electricity outages throughout the state.
As utility companies work to restore power to residential households, OPUC encourages residential consumers to keep the following safety tips in mind:
• DO NOT use grills, ovens, or stoves to heat your home. Toxic gases, like carbon monoxide, can build up in enclosed spaces and become very dangerous and life threatening.
• Avoid “cold load pickup” when power is restored by turning off your thermostat, unplugging or switching off lights (except one so you know when your power is back on), and unplugging appliances to prevent tripping your power line back off.
• Be aware of scammers and do not give out any personal account information. No utility company needs your private information to restore your power.
• Call 3-1-1 if you are in need of seeking shelter with power as many cities and communities have setup warming centers and some are offering transportation to the warming centers.
