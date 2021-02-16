One last shot at snow

Tracking a not as cold of a morning for our Tuesday compared to Monday, however, wind chills are still likely to be below zero across the area as wind chill warnings are in effect. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for our southern most counties as snow chances will return to the forecast starting this afternoon and tonight. Impacts look a lot more limited than they did for this past weekend’s event, but a couple of inches of snow could still be seen. Another major concern is considering how dry snow is likely to be, added to our winds out of the south-east at 15-20 mph, limited visibility due to blowing snow could cause some issues as well. Whether or not we see snow, temperatures are likely to climb to the low 20s across much of the area today, 30s in the warmest spots.