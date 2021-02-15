More cold, more snow!

We had widespread record cold this morning and only managed to warm into the single digits for the afternoon hours which means another frigid night ahead of us! We will be well below zero again with wind chills that cold be a low as -15° to -20°. Most of the area should warm into the upper teens for Tuesday afternoon but the winds will make it feel much colder. There is a chance for a couple more inches of snow late Tuesday and Tuesday night with the best accumulations in the east and southeast panhandle of 3″-5″. We will stay below freezing through midday Thursday then we will climb into the upper 40s. We may even see some 60s on Saturday.