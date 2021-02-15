Xcel Energy initiates controlled outages for up to 1 hour at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and area electric co-ops are initiating controlled outages in order to protect the grid and maintain reliability during these extreme cold temperatures.
The outages will last for up to one hour at a time until system conditions improve.
Xcel says more than one service interruption may be possible.
The company says there is no need to report an outage during a controlled outage event, but if an outage lasts more than one hour, you can call 1-800-895-1999 or report it online at xcelenergy.com.
“These temporary, controlled power outages help bring balance to the supply and demand of electricity in the market,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Xcel Energy uses controlled outages as a last resort, and regrets that the extreme conditions today have led to these interruptions in service.”
Xcel Energy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states and provides energy services on a contract basis to customers in both the Eastern and Western Interconnections. Xcel Energy initiated controlled outages after SPP called on its members to relieve loading on the central U.S. grid, affecting electric customers in multiple states.
The company has notified local governments and law enforcement officials so they can be prepared to direct traffic if traffic signals are affected.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers at this time,” Hudson said. “We can see real-time at our control center that customers are conserving energy and we are encouraged by the regional spirit in helping each other out in this emergency situation.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.