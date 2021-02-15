Texas launches relief program for renters and landlords

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is launching a statewide rental assistance program for those struggling to pay rent and utility bills during the pandemic.
The Texas Rent Relief program funded by $1.3 billion in funds given by a national coronavirus rental relief bill.
The program begins today for households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. Applicants must also meet other criteria.
Both landlords and tenants can apply for assistance, even if the landlord has already sued for eviction.
The relief program helps renters with costs as far back as March 13, 2020.
To apply, visit the Texas Rent Relief website.
