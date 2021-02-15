1 man dead after deadly rollover near south of Santa rosa

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Claude resident died after a rollover car crash on Saturday morning on the U.S. Highway 54 near 235 south of Santa Rosa.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Mexico State police were alerted about a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 54.
31-year-old Derek Ray Hatfield was traveling north on U.S. 54 when an unknown reason he left the roadway and rolled.
Hatfield was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead on the scene by the office of the medical investigator.
According to officials, alcohol is not suspected, and a seatbelt does not appear to have been properly worn at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
