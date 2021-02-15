Light at the end of a cold, cold tunnel

We’re currently waiting to see if a record low will be set for Monday morning as our current record is -2 degrees (1895), but as of right now we could drop as low as -12. Going throughout the rest of the day, snow is out of the forecast, but dangerous cold remains. Wind chill values could drop us down to 10-25 degrees below zero at times, so make sure to layer up, cover any exposed skin and limit time spent outside. Skies will be cloudy at times today, but we should enjoy some sunshine throughout the day. Lows should stay above zero as we get ready for our first highs above freezing come Friday, but that’s not before we track snow chances late Tuesday into early Wednesday, so don’t put away that winter jacket yet!