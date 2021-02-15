Brutally Cold Wind Chills And More Snow In Doppler Dave’s Forecast

Cold weather records were shattered today with temperatures way below zero this morning. Included was a record of -11 in Amarillo which is the coldest the city has experienced in 35 years. Even with sunny skies, afternoon temperatures are only in the single digits and teens in the Arctic air and above a blanket of snow. Temperatures will hover near zero tonight, but increasing southerly winds will produce dangerously cold wind chills of -20 and colder. Cold weather is locked in for a couple more days and snow chances return to much of the area starting tomorrow. First Alert weather coverage continues.