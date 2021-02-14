WATCH: Gov. Abbott asking Texans to conserve power during winter weather emergency

The Governor addressed power and energy concerns on Monday and Tuesday. Power companies already have crews in place, and other states have deployed power crews to Texas to assist in potential power outages. The Texas Railroad Commission has suspended regulations to ensure churches, hospitals, residences, and other human resource facilities have access to gas throughout the winter weather event. The State of Texas is asking Texans to begin conserving energy now to ensure power and energy are available early next week by unplugging devices when not in use, closing windows and blinds, and adjusting thermostats to 68 degrees or below. The Governor and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd also discussed the increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in such conditions and urged Texans to avoid heating their homes with ovens or stovetops and only use generators or grills outdoors and away from windows.