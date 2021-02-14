School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter weather in our area has caused some delays and closures.
Business closings and changes:
- Pantex swing shift and graveyard shift operations are canceled for all nonessential personnel, Tuesday, February 16 due to inclement weather and the need to reduce energy consumption. Teleworking is not required except to support essential plant activities and operations. Check Pantex operational status at 477-3000.
- Panhandle Primary Care, Panhandle Ketamine Care are closed Wednesday
- The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will be closed Wednesday.
- Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas will be closed Wednesday, February 17.
- Due to extreme weather conditions, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is changing all face-to-face health appointments to a telephone or virtual appointment from Feb. 17 – Feb. 19. This impacts all our campuses to include the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo, and our outpatient care clinics in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock. Veterans with emergent health needs may still access the Thomas E. Creek VA’s Emergency Department or go to the nearest emergency room.
- S&S Sports Cards is closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
- Some Ash Wednesday services at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington Street, are cancelled. The 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. services will not happen, but the 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ones will happen.
- Downtown Women’s Center’s Main office and all three of our thrift stores (Thrift City, Thrift City Too and Uptown Shoppe) will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.
- Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages as a result of frigid temperatures, all Northwest Texas Region DPS Offices will be closed, Wednesday, February 17.
- All ABC Learning Centers will be closed Wednesday the 17th.
