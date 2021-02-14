Frigid weather brings business closings and event cancellations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter weather in our area has caused some delays and closures.
Business closings and event cancellations:
- Calvary Baptist Church, Borger, Texas: Sunday services cancelled.
- The Church at Quail Creek will have online services only at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 14.
- Church of Christ at The Colonies: Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. service has been cancelled due to weather.
- Clarendon Church of Christ in Clarendon, TX will not hold in-person worship services for Sunday, 14 February.
- Coulter Road Baptist Church will meet online this Sunday here.
- Faith Community Church in Canyon will not have in-house services Sunday February 14. We will have live stream at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- First Methodist will not hold services at Amarillo or Canyon campuses this weekend.
- Grace Thru Faith Fellowship will on have online service only at 10:00 a.m.
- Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church: All services on Feb. 14, 2021 will be online only.
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church will be online only at 10:30 a.m.
- Osage Baptist Church in Amarillo has cancelled services for Sunday 2/14. Online services will be at 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Paramount Baptist Church will have the 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. services online only.
- All services at Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo are canceled for this Sunday, February 14.
- Village Park Church: Sunday’s service has been cancelled due to the weather.
- Balfour Optical’s Amarillo location will open on Monday at 12. The Borger location will be closed on Monday.
- Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center offices will be closed Monday, February 15. The Safe House will be open and the Crisis Hotline will be available at 374-5433.
If your business or event is impacted by the winter weather, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Monitor current weather conditions here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.