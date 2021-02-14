FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Record low temperatures for Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Much as previously expected, this storm has come in with lesser snow amounts.
There is still a potential to see more snowfall especially SE but it seems our heavier snow window is closing.
Today looks quite frigid with highs in the single digits, wind chill values will be as low as ten to twenty below zero.
Snow is expected to linger through much of the day before ending around evening.
After the snow leaves & we start to clear, we will get very cold during the overnight hours.
We will be flirting with record low temperatures on Monday morning, possibly as low as -12F.
With this event, hazards such as hypothermia and frostbite will become increasingly serious.
We recommend you prepare now for the long duration siege of dangerous winter conditions and check on those needing assistance during times such as these.
