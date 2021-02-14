Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Feb. 13

By KFDA Digital | February 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 9:10 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,517 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The report shows 26 new cases, 112 recoveries and four deaths.

The city’s next report will be released on Monday.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 16,709 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,041 in Randall County.

30,573 people have recovered and 660 have died.

There are 12 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 7.55%.

There are 48,365 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 98

Briscoe County: 67

Carson County: 206

Castro County: 608

Childress County: 1,288

Collingsworth County: 178

Cottle County: 134

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,664

Donley County: 147

Gray County: 1,701

Hall County: 293

Hansford County: 335

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 473

Hutchinson County: 927

Lipscomb County: 246

Moore County: 1,872

Motley County: 34

Ochiltree County: 892

Oldham County: 94

Parmer County: 810

Potter County: 16,709

Randall County: 16,041

Roberts County: 50

Sherman County: 104

Swisher County: 372

Wheeler County: 403

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 47,887 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 109

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 309

Castro County: 794

Childress County: 1,246

Collingsworth County: 222

Cottle County: 178

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,552

Donley County: 269

Gray County: 1,779

Hall County: 293

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 627

Hemphill County: 409

Hutchinson County: 1,171

Lipscomb County: 228

Motley County: 71

Moore County: 2,049

Ochiltree County: 921

Oldham County: 158

Parmer County: 1,072

Potter County: 15,627

Randall County: 14,946

Roberts County: 46

Sherman County: 106

Swisher County 649

Wheeler County: 394

There have also been 1,231 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 25

Childress County: 13

Collingsworth County: 8

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 63

Donley County: 11

Gray County: 48

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 60

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 21

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 60

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 33

Potter County: 392

Randall County: 268

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County 11

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 7,281 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,839

Quay County: 413

Roosevelt County: 1,817

Union County: 212

There have been 5,394 recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,699

Quay County: 301

Roosevelt County: 1,238

Union County: 156

There have been 130 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 63

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 50

Union County: 9

There are 3,914 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 399

Cimarron County: 123

Texas County: 3,392

There have been 3,756 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 377

Cimarron: 117

Texas County: 3,262

There have been 29 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 22

