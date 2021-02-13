Frigid weather brings business closings and event cancellations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter weather in our area has caused some delays and closures.
Business closings and event cancellations:
- Calvary Baptist Church, Borger, Texas: Sunday services cancelled.
- Church of Christ at The Colonies: Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. service has been cancelled due to weather.
- Clarendon Church of Christ in Clarendon, TX will not hold in-person worship services for Sunday, 14 February.
- Coulter Road Baptist Church will meet online this Sunday here.
- First Methodist will not hold services at Amarillo or Canyon campuses this weekend.
- Grace Thru Faith Fellowship will on have online service only at 10:00 a.m.
- Paramount Baptist Church will have the 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. services online only.
- Temple Baptist Church: Sunday’s 8:30 a.m. service has been cancelled due to weather.
- Village Park Church: Sunday’s service has been cancelled due to the weather.
- Family Support Services and the Veterans Resource Center offices will be closed Monday, February 15. The Safe House will be open and the Crisis Hotline will be available at 374-5433.
- Balfour Optical’s Amarillo location will open on Monday at 12. The Borger location will be closed on Monday.
If your business or event is impacted by the winter weather, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
