Amarillo hardware stores are busy before winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The extremely low temperatures expected this weekend in Amarillo have plenty of people stacking up on cold weather essentials.
Kevin Peters lives in Bushland and today he came into Ace Hardware store looking for one item.
“To get a snow shovel because the last snow we had I was unprepared,” said Peters.
Popular items flying off the shelves are heaters and faucet covers.
“Heaters are like nonexistent right now,” said Trenton Maples, operations manager at Ace Hardware. “I just got a truck in yesterday, had 26 heaters on it. They are all but like five or six, gone.”
Other items that have been selling fast and are in stock are ice melts, hot tapes and propane tanks.
“We still have a lot of ice scrappers, deicer for your vehicles, for your windshields,” said Pepe Alaniz, manager at Pride Hardware. “We still have a lot of those. We were supposed to get another truck of those, but it has been delayed in Dallas, I think.”
Aside from protecting their homes, people are also preparing in case they have to be on the road.
Local automotive stores have seen more people purchasing anti-freeze, wipers and making sure their car batteries are charged.
“Stay safe, we still have a little bit of stuff left but we’re more than happy to help y’all out,” said Alaniz.
