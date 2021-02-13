Amarillo animal shelters asking for help with extreme weather temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Pet Savers, Lost Pets of Amarillo and Gracie’s Project are all asking for the community’s help in caring for animals right now with the extremely low temperatures in the area.
Texas Panhandle Pet Savers is requesting dog igloos. They do not prefer the heavy wooden ones but rather the plastic insulated dog igloos.
If you have one you are not using, they will come pick it up from you as many dogs are needing a warm shelter with these extreme weather conditions.
“The issue today is its extremely cold, so we’re trying to get them out as quickly as we can. Well, we started collecting dog houses and food and supplies yesterday. We’ve already ran out of straw. We went through 20 bales of straw yesterday, we’ve already gone through numerous dog houses, but we need many more. So, today and tomorrow it’ll still be a process through the week,” said Mia Hunter, president of Texas Panhandle Pet Savers.
The organization is also in need of straw to keep the animals warm in the dog igloos.
Blankets will not be good for the animals right now because they will freeze if they get wet, so straw will keep them warmer.
“We know that there are always pets that need help and there’s always pets that need shelter and straw. But we knew this week was going to be extremely cold, we’ve already heard of dogs that have passed away due to this cold weather. Pyrenees are big dogs that are used to this weather that are not surviving it. So, we felt like it was a need for us to do this for all the rescues to make sure we can help as many dogs as we can,” said Hunter.
The organization is also taking donations for styrofoam coolers for cat colonies to stay warm.
If you know of a stray dog or cat colonies in your neighborhood, contact Texas Panhandle Pet Savers or Lost Pets of Amarillo and they will get dog igloos or cat shelters to your area.
“If you know of a stray dog or a dog in your neighborhood that needs a dog house, neighbor has it, a cat or anything, help out and if you don’t have anything, get a hold of one of us and we can get it to them. Just kind of watch around your neighborhood,” said Crystal Dennis, Lost Pets of Amarillo.
Gracie’s Project in Amarillo is asking for the community’s help with housing animals for the weekend. They have been receiving many calls and messages from people seeing freezing dogs being dumped in town and on the outskirts of Amarillo.
The currently have a couple facilities housing animals, but they are so full that they do not have room to put up another crate.
“We are definitely busting at the seams, that’s why we were calling out all forces of asking our fosters to see if they can open up even if it’s their garage for a couple of days, you know, to where we can help to put a dog in there,” said Stacia Merriett, adoption specialist board member for Gracie’s Project.
Their shelters are doubled up in kennels, and they have over 120 dogs in their care right now.
“Right now, it’s again, all about the animals we need as much help as possible. Their fur coats, they won’t survive the cold that’s coming through the next couple of days. We are just beside ourselves thinking of what we can possibly see on the streets with all the animals that pass away from the cold,” said Merriett.
If you are able to take in any animals for the weekend, contact Gracie’s Project on their website or send them a message on their Facebook page.
If you have any supplies like straw, dog igloos, styrofoam coolers or pet food you can contact Texas Panhandle Pet Savers or Lost Pets of Amarillo.
If wanting to get a hold of Texas Panhandle Pet Savers or Lost Pet of Amarillo in another way, visit their Facebook page.
All the organizations would appreciate monetary donations that can be made through their website or contact them for more information on how to donate.
