‘Zoom effect’ keeps Amarillo medical spas busy during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After many hours of zoom meetings, Melanie Hartman started to notice a few facial features she wanted to change.
“I found myself more squinting towards the computer and the camera and just noticing a lot more lines and wrinkles,” said Hartman.
So, she decided to get a botox.
“I’m gonna get some botox around my forehead and my crow’s feet around my eyes,” said Hartman.
Hartman is not the only one wanting to upgrade her appearance during the pandemic.
Dermatologists and plastic surgeons in Amarillo say they are seeing more patients, particularly those who want work done from the neck up.
“People are looking at themselves all day in a video feed or a video camera because they are working from home, and the camera at both laptops and phones are not flattering,” Elaine Cook MD, dermatologist at Advanced Skin Treatment. “The lighting is not flattering. People are tired, people are worn out or stressed and they are not liking what they’re seeing.”
They are calling it the ‘zoom effect’ or ‘zoom boom’ and it is one of the factors increasing certain aesthetic procedures such as botox and fillers.
“All of those phenomenon are showing problems with the upper face, frown lines, frown lines are the lines in between your eyebrows, which make people think you are mad,” said Cook.
Other procedures gaining popularity are skin tightening around the jaw line and lip injections.
“They are utilizing mask so, they can kind of conceal the appearance of swelling and bruising that may or may not occur after a treatment,” said Jessica Bunn, marketing director at Poffer Plastic Surgeons.
Despite the tough economy, these specialists are finding that patients have more cash on hand, since have not splurge on travel and entertainment during the pandemic.
If you are considering getting a cosmetic procedure done, make sure to do the research and go to a core physician.
