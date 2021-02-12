WTAMU receives $3 million to support nursing program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation is giving $3 million to support West Texas A&M University’s nursing program.
The foundation donated this to the university as one of their missions is to improve the quality of healthcare, the access to health care and overall community wellness.
“The nursing shortage has been quite some time, and it’s not just in our area, it’s all over the nation... So, by expanding the nursing school and putting it into a state-of-the-art facility where they can train and learn, our goal is to hopefully double the capacity of the number of nurses that would come out and be available for our hospitals, nursing homes, like we operate,” said Steve Dalrymple, president, CEO and chief legal officer of High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and Baptist Community Services.
The department head of the nursing program says with these funds, they will try and make education more affordable and says the quality of education will impact patient outcomes in the area and will hopefully grow the number of nurses in the Panhandle.
“Not only can we start producing more nurses at different levels, primarily the baccalaureate level of nursing as well as Master Prepared nurses, but also make sure that we ensure the quality of care that we give to patients by the quality education we provide to the nursing students,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, department head for nursing at WTAMU.
The donation is unrestricted so the university plans to provide as many scholarships as possible with the goal of decreasing the levels of college debt for nursing graduates in hopes to encourage them to stay and work in the Texas Panhandle.
“Our plan is to provide as many scholarships as we can with the goal of decreasing the levels of debt of nursing graduates and thereby encouraging them to stay in the Texas Panhandle. Because many leave for the higher salaries in the metroplex and Houston and so on,” said Walter Wendler, president of WTAMU.
The nursing program will now be moved to WTAMU’s Amarillo Center in the Harrington Academic Hall in the downtown area.
Updates to the second floor of the building began in November and will be ready this fall.
The renovations for the nursing program will include state of the art technology, new classrooms, labs, offices, study areas and more.
“One of the key factors in all of this is having a sufficient supply of quality nurses in the area to help deliver healthcare services. So that’s really our mission particularly the mission of our foundation is to improve the quality of healthcare, the access to healthcare and overall community wellness,” said Dalrymple.
This is the foundations largest donation, and this is the fourth largest single gift the University has ever received.
“And those are two very important parts, facts about this gift. It’s a major commitment by a very important organization that serves the whole of the Texas Panhandle by a University that is committed to serving the Texas Panhandle,” said Wendler.
As a mark of appreciation for the donation, the floor be known as the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor.
High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation is a part of the Baptist Community Services organizational family.
