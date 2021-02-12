Winter is Coming

Extreme cold is on its way to the area, along with chances for several inches of snow across the area. For your Friday, we could see flurries for most of the day, not really amounting to much, however it could cause slick roadways and paths so be aware of that. Our high for the day today will be in the mid to low 20s across much of the area with winds out of the south east at about 10-15 mph. Going into this weekend, snow chances really kick into gear late Saturday into early Sunday, where we could see considerable snowfall that won’t melt for a while due to extreme cold. Wind chills over the weekend could drop into the -20 degree range so be safe.