TxDOT and City of Amarillo road priorities for snow and ice operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT and the City of Amarillo want residents to know which roads are priorities for snow and ice operations.
According to TxDOT, the department will priorities roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce, roadways of high priority locally or regionally, bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections and access points and routes near hospitals emergency facilities and schools.
TxDOT says crews will work throughout the weekend and into early next week monitoring and treating roadways, bridges and overpasses as needed.
The City of Amarillo Street Division is also making preparations. Those include installing plows on tandem dump trucks and checking all cutting edges on blades and loaders and installing spreader boxes.
The night crew will have a 24-hour around-the-clock rotation until the storm is over.
Drainage utility is on standby for assistance to utilities division for main breaks. Call (806) 378-3019 to report a water main break.
The COA Street Division will prioritize main arterials, major intersections and bridges inside of city limits.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution due to the potential for black ice, which appears as dry pavement.
While travel is strongly discouraged, if you must travel, TxDOT has provided the following tips:
- Check area weather conditions before starting a trip
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.
- Be patient. Your trip time, including short commute to work, could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control, so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
You can check road conditions online here or call (806) 452-9292.
