Tulia residents may have gas shut off due to repairs, city providing shelter resources
By Bailie Myers | February 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:50 AM

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Tulia said some residents may be without heat due to gas line repairs.

Atmos Energy will be working with contractors to check gas lines for leaks today and Monday.

The city said any customers with leaks will have their gas turned off until repairs can be made by a licensed plumber.

If anyone is turned off and is without heat, the city and Swisher County Emergency Management will be working with churches and the fire department to help shelter those in need during the freezing weather.

Those in need are asked to call the following numbers for help with any shelter needs throughout the process.

Tulia Fire Department: 806-994-0097

Swisher County Emergency Mngt.: +1 (202) 573-0972

First Baptist Church: 806-412-8096

City of Tulia Public Works: 806-627-7952

Tulia Police Department: 806-995-3555

Posted by City of Tulia, TX on Friday, February 12, 2021

