Tulia residents may have gas shut off due to repairs, city providing shelter resources

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Tulia said some residents may be without heat due to gas line repairs.
Atmos Energy will be working with contractors to check gas lines for leaks today and Monday.
The city said any customers with leaks will have their gas turned off until repairs can be made by a licensed plumber.
If anyone is turned off and is without heat, the city and Swisher County Emergency Management will be working with churches and the fire department to help shelter those in need during the freezing weather.
Those in need are asked to call the following numbers for help with any shelter needs throughout the process.
Tulia Fire Department: 806-994-0097
Swisher County Emergency Mngt.: +1 (202) 573-0972
First Baptist Church: 806-412-8096
City of Tulia Public Works: 806-627-7952
Tulia Police Department: 806-995-3555
