‘They don’t understand the dangers’: Experts share about messaging apps used by children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Perryton officer arrested for federal transportation of child pornography was allegedly using a popular messaging app among children.
It may be easier for parents to find out what their kids are doing on mainstream social media apps, but for one called Kik, experts say it can be challenging.
“This one’s a little bit different because it’s so secretive, it’s built to be secretive,” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor.
Kik allows users to message, send photos or videos to each other anonymously.
“It’s an app with anonymity, that gives anybody the opportunity to talk to anyone which can be a little concerning if you’re a parent,” said Flynt.
Flynt speaks with teenager’s weekly who uses apps to communicate to anonymous people online.
She thinks it can be dangerous for children because it gives people with ill intentions the ability to go on and feel comfortable.
“It’s anonymous, it lets them reach out to anyone and then they build these relationships while pretending to be anyone, so that they can fool these kids into thinking that they are someone safe that they can talk too,” said Flynt.
She says kids might go on these apps because they have the ability to know they can talk about anything without consequences.
“It gives them the ability to talk about what they want to without knowing, there’s going to be consequences. The people that there talking too don’t know them, they don’t know who they are, they don’t know where they live, so they can say anything, they can build relationships with other people that have common interests without necessarily going through the whole friendship building process,” said Flynt.
“They don’t understand the dangers that are out there, so it could be very innocent, they get on to say hi, even meet friends and then they start talking to somebody they think is someone their age and then it ends up being an adult,” said Jeb Hilton, PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
Flynt says it’s important to have a system of checking your children’s phones, not because you don’t trust them, but because you don’t trust other people out there.
