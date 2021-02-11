North pole weather!

The main shot of arctic air is finally moving across the panhandles tonight bringing snow showers to the north and temps that are falling into the single digits and low teens for Friday morning. Wind chill values will also be down at or below zero for most of the area Friday morning and it will not feel much better during the afternoon hours with highs only in the teens. Highs will be in the single digits and low teens for Saturday afternoon with snow beginning late in the day and picking up dramatically for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be extremely cold and with north winds gusting over 30 mph our wind chill values will drop to as low as -25°; this is very dangerous to anyone or thing outside without the proper clothing. Several inches of snow along with white out conditions will make for hazardous driving and may cause road closures.