GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how homeless can have shelter and food during chilling weather

”Well, when the elements are hard outside, Salvation Army has our doors open, they’re open anyway but whenever it’s cold especially like we’re gonna have this weekend there especially open so people come right in. At 430 check in, in a hot shower get a hot meal and have a place to stay and get out of the elements,” said Quintin Marquez “For weekends like this, we have 250 spots available for any resident that needs a place to stay, just come right in, and we’re ready to feed you or at the to keep you out of the outdoors.”