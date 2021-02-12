Amarillo teen arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teenager was arrested for stealing a car and leading police on a chase yesterday.
Police were sent at 4:26 p.m. to Interstate 40 and Wolflin Avenue on report of a missing vehicle.
The owner had left the vehicle running to warm it when it was stolen.
Once an officer reviewed footage of the vehicle being stolen, the suspect was identified as 17-year-old Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball.
The officer located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect refused to stop and sped away.
DPS officials used a helicopter to follow the suspect in the stolen vehicle until it wrecked at 27th Avenue and Osage Street.
Police took Kimball into custody and booked him into the Randall County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a vehicle.
APD said more than 90% of vehicles stolen in the area are either left running or have keys left inside.
