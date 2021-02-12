Amarillo South Rotary to present 2020 Deputy and Firefighter of the Year awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo South Rotary will present the Potter County Deputy of The Year, Randall County Deputy of the Year and Amarillo Firefighter of the Year awards on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Amarillo Country Club Ballroom.
The Deputy of the Year awards aim to draw attention to the outstanding service law enforcement officers provide for the citizens of Potter and Randall counties.
This year’s Deputy of the Year awards go to Deputy Jose Barron in Potter County and Deputy Allen Mutz in Randall County.
Deputy Barron has been an active member of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and is now assigned as a Task Force Officer to the DEA office in Amarillo.
He recently was the lead investigator in a case that led to the arrest of 11 accused drug traffickers in Amarillo.
Deputy Mutz has been with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office since 2005.
He has involved RCSO jail personnel and other patrol deputies to identify and investigate local gang involvement in crimes that take place in the Amarillo community. His goals are to protect the public from gang violence and other gang related crimes.
The Firefighter of the Year award recognizes Jason Love.
Love has been a member of the Amarillo Fire Department since 2004 and is currently assigned to Station Nine as a paramedic operating as part of the department’s frontline response.
He volunteered and worked as a member of the department’s strike team to help conduct COVID-19 testing in area residential care facilities and is currently helping with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Bamlanivimab infusion center.
Love is also a longtime member of the department’s tactical paramedic team that serves alongside the Amarillo Police Departments’ SWAT Team.
