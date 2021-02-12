Amarillo Public Health Department releases update of COVID-19 Status Levels chart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department has updated the Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Levels chart.
The new chart explains how the criteria is used to determine the Status Level color under which Amarillo is currently operating.
The criteria for the Status Levels was created by Amarillo Public Health and Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton, in partnership with local hospital officials.
Status Levels are issued in two-week increments to make sure the level is a response to trends rather than to daily fluctuations.
The most recent Level Red status was issued on Wednesday, February 3.
The next Status Level review will be Feb. 17 and three of the four criterias must be met in order to move to a new level.
The chart as well as metrics are used to determine levels that can be viewed at here.
It is important to note that the Status Levels are intended to provide a quick reference of the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in Potter and Randall counties.
They provide recommendations for community actions; they do not place or remove restrictions on local businesses which were created by the State of Texas.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.