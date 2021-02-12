Amarillo plumbers preparing for what they say could be busiest winter in years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extremely low temperatures we are forecasted for this weekend, many Amarillo plumbers are preparing for what some say will be their busiest winter in years.
The plumbing supervisor at SCOTTCO says they have not seen a frozen pipe in a few years.
This year, they have already seen many and are expecting to see a lot more.
“We’ve already seen quite a few lines already frozen that we’re having to thaw out. This is actually going to be our coldest year that we’ve had in a few long time. We’re geared up, ready to get after it,” said Rod Blair, plumbing supervisor at SCOTTCO.
Geared up for what Blair is calling their busiest winter in a few years.
To prepare, some say you should do more than just leave your faucet to drip.
“The cold front that’s coming in, I wouldn’t say just drip, I would say a nice little stream so that way water is moving through there, it’s not sitting in the pipes. I always tell people open up the cabinets, so that way the air from the inside the house gets underneath the cabinet,” said BJ Tijerina, owner of Route 66 Plumbing.
Plumbers say it’s little steps like these that could go a long ways.
“Quick little precautions that will save, you know, a bunch of heartache and a bunch of unnecessary costs. You can either waste a little bit of money running water or you can waste a whole bunch of money on a bunch of repairs from your water lines freezing,” said Tijerina.
If your pipes do freeze, which plumbers are expecting to happen to many, places like Scottco are preparing today for what is to come.
“We’ve got all of our tools and we’ve got our dispatchers ready to go and we are just hoping people take precautions,” said Blair.
Blair says extra staff is even coming in to be available around the clock this weekend.
“Be prepared. It’s coming. There’s nothing we can do about it,” said Blair.
Plumbers also suggest finding a way to protect your outside faucets.
Tijerina says if the winds kick up, it can cause a lot of damage.
He also suggests detaching your outside hose from the faucet because he has seen pipes burst inside a wall because water froze up the hose and into the faucet.
