AC introduces the new Innovation Outpost

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Innovation Outpost serves business leaders and individuals who are looking to better understand the digital technology landscape and harness its potential to refine business units or products and acquire new skills relevant to success in an advance market place.
Innovation Outpost drives economic impact through technical skill development and strategic business transformations.
There is hand-on learning at the Innovation Outpost-through non-traditional training and community partnerships- prepares students for and connects students to career opportunities.
