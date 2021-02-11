‘The Year of Weddings’: Amarillo wedding businesses seeing increase of bookings and sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo businesses that cater to weddings are seeing an increase in business as many 2020 weddings got pushed back to this year.
With the combination of wedding dates being pushed back from 2020 to 2021 and the weddings that have already been planned for this year, event venues are seeing an increase in wedding reservations from last year.
Popular 2021 weekends are already booked forcing many couples to reschedule their wedding dates, delaying some weddings even more.
“I saw a lot of broken hearts, brides who had to come in and say, we’re not going to be able to have our wedding, we have 170 people and you know, the government has cut it back to 50 percent,” said Keith Grays, small business owner and owner of ‘In This Moment Events Venue’ in downtown Amarillo.
‘In This Moment Events Venue’ in downtown Amarillo has seen a spike in wedding event reservations this year and are saying their popular time couples are wanting to book is in the fall, around the month of October.
The events venue owner says many couples who had weddings planned in 2020 wanted refunds after learning about the capacity limit, so they gave couples the chance to reschedule their wedding to later dates, and many chose popular weekends in 2021.
“You have booked dates all year long and so you’ve got cancellations and people come back to look for a date and those dates are gone. And so, the frustration is there for both, the events venue, and the client,” said Grays.
Grays also says with the combination of other events like graduation parties, Quinceanera’s, dance classes and more, this year is booking up fast for them.
Amarillo jewelry stores have started to see an increase of grooms and brides buying each other wedding jewelry gifts.
“The whole COVID thing, we saw a lot of postponements of weddings. And so, you have those weddings that need to be rescheduled, but we saw a dramatic increase in engagement sales. And so, you throw that into the mix, and I think this 2021 is going to be the year of weddings, definitely,” said Don Adams, owner of Barnes Jewelry in Amarillo.
Adams says the engagement ring sale increase happened throughout the summer when many jewelry stores opened back up in May.
“Normally we’ll see an increase in engagement rings in the month of December. That’s the most popular time, that’s probably 40 to 50 percent of couples get engaged in December. However, we didn’t see that many come in and purchase through December because they were spread out through the summer,” said Adams.
Some popular gifts couples have been buying for each other are watches, diamond ear studs, diamond tennis bracelets and all types of pearl gifts.
“When we opened back up in May and we started seeing an increase in engagement rings, I thought back then, next year is going to be the year of weddings because weddings were getting postponed and engagements rings were up,” said Adams.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.